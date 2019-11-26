I read with interest Larry Hobbs’ excellent article “An inside look at the Unified Command overseeing the Golden Ray’s removal.” He describes walking into the “inner sanctum of the Unified Command:” a large room, walls lined with nautical charts, diagrams, duty rosters, etc., some fifty people at desks, an entire floor of the Embassy Suites, plus a storefront in the adjacent mall is occupied by this “Unified Command” of the Coast Guard, NOAA, ITOPF, DNR, etc., etc.
Now I understand why things are going so slowly. Anyone who has ever tried to get permits and inspections for a dock or seawall, or has run a small business, knows what an impediment the hordes of government regulators are. The actual salvage operation is being done by Donjon-SMIT, a highly capable group that has salvaged thousands of ships all over the world in all sorts of conditions. They know what to do and how to do it, to get that ship removed efficiently, with absolute minimum environmental impact. Having this “Unified Command” of God knows how many government inspectors and regulators micromanaging their every move only prolongs the process causing more environmental impact.
Hank Morris
St. Simons Island