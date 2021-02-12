For more than 15 years, I have grown blueberries on my farm in Willacoochee. Blueberries are one of Georgia’s most important crops, but today we face a challenge to our livelihoods. We’re being pounded by a flood of low-priced blueberry imports from Mexico, Peru and other countries.
In Georgia we sell blueberries during an April to June harvest season. Mexico, in particular, has targeted their imports during our harvest season. Between 2019 and 2020, Mexican imports during the 14-week Georgia harvest window grew by 68 percent, or nearly 16 million pounds. As a result, Georgia lost 25 percent of its market. We also pay our workers a living wage, approximately $12 an hour vs. $12 a day in Mexico, which puts Georgia farmers at a tremendous disadvantage in farm labor and harvesting costs.
Blueberry imports have surged by 62 percent since 2015, driving down prices and devastating the balance sheets of farmers here and in other states. Many of us are family-owned farmers, some involving multiple generations.
The U.S. International Trade Commission in Washington is investigating the impact of blueberry imports on domestic growers. A decision is expected in the next few weeks. We’re not asking for a ban on imports. Instead, we need temporary relief to stay in business and compete on pricing during our critical harvest season. If action is not taken, many farms will close in Georgia and other states, and we’ll lose the domestic market for this beloved fruit indigenous to America.
Jerome Crosby
Willacoochee