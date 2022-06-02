The vast majority of gun violence is not perpetuated by people with mental illness — in fact, they are more likely to be the victims of violent crime or self-inflicted injury. The myth espoused repeatedly by the likes of Congressman Buddy Cater and Governor Gregg Abbott only compound stigma and distracts from the real issues.
Two definitive scientific studies, one conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health, revealed that only 4% of all violent crimes in the United States are committed by the seriously mentally ill. Politicians’ “mental illness” misinformation is cowardly. It nullifies serious concerns that gun violence could be prevented through gun policy reform. Shame on you.
Martha Dismer
Brunswick