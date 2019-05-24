Why is it important to take care of our mental health? Whether an illness affects your heart, your leg or your brain, there should be no distinction. All areas of mental health should be treated with the same attention and care.

Today, our culture is fast-paced. We are expected to work long hours, eat quick meals and text each other updates. Often we run on a treadmill rather than outside. We need to slow down, look at what parts of our lives need to be nurtured and supported.

Notice what is causing you stress and make a plan for how to change it. Ask for help. Sometimes this might be talking with a friend or scheduling an appointment with a therapist.

Mental health is just as important as physical health.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Golden Isles is your local mental health resource. For information about their free support groups and educational programs, go to www.namigoldenisles.com.

Carolyn Tinkham

Brunswick

