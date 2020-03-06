I have heard presidential candidates, senators and very intelligent analysts all lump Medicare in with Medicaid and food stamps.
‘Medicare for All’ as a campaign slogan is just ignorant. I would like to set the record straight.
Medicare is the people’s money. Since you got your first paycheck, your company has taken money out of it, then that same company was required to match that amount. For many years this was 7.65% from you and they matched that amount 15.3%, not pocket change.
Your employer had a short window to pay that money with your federal tax withheld to the government. If your company didn’t pay the government on time, they were fined, charged interest or even went to jail.
Do you know why the government is so strict? They are quick to tell you it is not the company’s money, it is your money.
Medicare is your savings account. You have to live long enough or you don’t get any of it back. You have to live long enough or your spouse can’t get any of your benefits back. They have raised the age before you can draw your money, and the government is talking of raising that age again. There is talk that the fund will go bankrupt.
Where is the accountability? This is not the government’s money. It is your money. You gave it to the government in good faith. They said they would begin to give it back to you when you turned 65.
It’s not a government aid program, why are we not speaking up?
Pat Shelnutt
St. Simons Island