We provide physician and medical care to the diseased and injured in order to insure that their disability does not have a negative effect on the rest of the community. Physician services are not a benefit to the recipients. Even the providers do not get benefits, only fair compensation.
Just as an owner’s social status is irrelevant when a structure catches fire, so is a sick person’s national affiliation. Why would we send a sick person in to work and infect everyone else? Whatever happened to common sense?
Monica Smith
St. Simons Island