We provide physician and medical care to the diseased and injured in order to insure that their disability does not have a negative effect on the rest of the community. Physician services are not a benefit to the recipients. Even the providers do not get benefits, only fair compensation.

Just as an owner’s social status is irrelevant when a structure catches fire, so is a sick person’s national affiliation. Why would we send a sick person in to work and infect everyone else? Whatever happened to common sense?

Monica Smith

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.