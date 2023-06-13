Thanks to Mayor Cosby Johnson for supporting the firefighters who fought the Pinova fire. We need to know all the chemicals stored at that facility,
This leads me to write about forever chemicals that are made by companies like Dupont and 3M. These do not break down over time, but instead end up accumulating in our bloodstream, organs and even breast milk. Long term effects include decreased fertility and other hormone disruptions like early puberty, fibroid tumors, cancers, etc. The cost to get them out of drinking water could easily exceed $400 billion. Also, please don’t drink from nasty plastic bottled water. You could be drinking microplastics and leached toxins. The bottles then accumulate at land fills. I use old mason jars or a metal bottle for my drinking water. Easy Peasy.