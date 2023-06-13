Thanks to Mayor Cosby Johnson for supporting the firefighters who fought the Pinova fire. We need to know all the chemicals stored at that facility,

This leads me to write about forever chemicals that are made by companies like Dupont and 3M. These do not break down over time, but instead end up accumulating in our bloodstream, organs and even breast milk. Long term effects include decreased fertility and other hormone disruptions like early puberty, fibroid tumors, cancers, etc. The cost to get them out of drinking water could easily exceed $400 billion. Also, please don’t drink from nasty plastic bottled water. You could be drinking microplastics and leached toxins. The bottles then accumulate at land fills. I use old mason jars or a metal bottle for my drinking water. Easy Peasy.

More from this section

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.