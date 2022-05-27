The May 17 special called meeting was an excellent illustration of the failures of this board of commissioners. The first item on the agenda was a report from the Kimley-Horn engineering firm on a design plan for the gateway to SSI. Of course the BOC did not reveal to the public that they had already paid another engineering firm for the study, but because county staff conspired to deceive the BOC, the contract went to a former county employee who did not present an acceptable design.
The second item on the agenda was a requested pay increase for the magistrate court which is a direct result of the BOC destroying the county pay scale with the huge wage increase they passed a couple of months ago. Common sense is you raise some folks, you will have to raise everyone. The third item on the agenda was pay increase for the solicitor’s office, which may be warranted, but now has become necessary because of the wage scale.
The fourth item on the agenda was the courthouse project, which is once again soaring over the $30 million mark. When will the BOC learn that the need for more space does not automatically require new buildings? Maybe there is a cheaper alternative.
The fifth item was a discussion of the new draft ordinance, which has taken over three years and more than $275,000, and the current draft is recognized by almost everyone to be unusable and a waste of paper.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick