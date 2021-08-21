How many readers have been exposed to polio, measles and other communicable and sometimes deadly diseases? Maybe not many because politics didn’t take precedent over the health and well-being of all Americans, especially our children.
I can remember when the Salk polio vaccine was administered to all school children, and I don’t remember that the health department had to get an approval from anyone. My elementary classmates and I lined up in the Colored Memorial Auditorium for ours. First one was an injection by a needle, and the second one was administered on a sugar cube. This en masse vaccination sent the iron lung the way of the dinosaur.
For the sake of everyone, especially our children, why can’t we forget politics and concentrate on saving lives. Too many have died needlessly already, including children. We know how to prevent the spread of this deadly disease, one being wearing masks (mandatory), but politics say no or it’s optional. The other is vaccinations. If this mindset continues, we’ll be forever under the COVID-19 cloud of death along with its variants.
Mask up and get vaccinated. This is a novel virus and more is being discovered about it. Keep in mind that it’s a pandemic and the rest of the world is experiencing the same deadly disease. We owe it to our children. The surges tell us that politics have no place in this battle.
Martha Heath Johnson
Brunswick