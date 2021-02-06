In response to the letter from Frank Klonoski in Feb. 5’s edition of The Brunswick News, Good hygiene is very helpful to keep us healthy but unfortunately, exposure to the COVID-19 virus does not come out of our clean rear-ends in the grocery store. The virus droplets are in the air and come out of the mouths we breathe.
It has been scientifically proven that masks help us protect each other and keep the virus from spreading. It is all about concern for others, a basic Christian concept.
Why is it so much trouble to put on a mask to help prevent people from dying of this virus? It is too bad this has become a political issue.
Marie Younkin-Waldman
St. Simons Island