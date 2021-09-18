The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) states that the “...benefits of in-person school outweigh the risks in almost all circumstances.” As a former elementary teacher who worked with struggling students returning from distance learning last year, I agree with the AAP. However, I’m concerned that the Glynn County School System (GCSS) will not be able to continue in-person learning unless it mandates mask wearing for students and teachers.
Several parents presented information at the Sept. 14 school board meeting that face masks are dangerous for children because of increased carbon dioxide levels. This false information has been spread on social media, but is debunked by the AAP on their website (see mask mythbusters article at healthychildren.org). Both the CDC and AAP continue to recommend face masks for in-person learning.
The school board was wise to mandate masks in all Glynn County schools during the 2020-2021 school year. It did make communication more difficult. It wasn’t easy or comfortable, but it (along with COVID tracking, isolating, and quarantining at each school) allowed us some control over the spread of the original COVID in our school communities all year while we waited for vaccines to become available.
Glynn County Schools pride themselves on being data driven. We collect and use data to help students succeed and improve teaching and schools. The system collected and used COVID data last year successfully. Our data shows that wearing masks helps reduce COVID transmission and makes in-person school safer for all.
Kim Merck
Brunswick