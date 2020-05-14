The problem with allowing markets to drive the much-debated economic recovery is that they are inconsistent and unaccountable.
It’s undeniable that market efficiency depends on “internalizing” (accounting for) all costs and benefits associated with business activities, but this ideal is virtually never realized.
To the contrary, it’s precisely because external costs are routinely ignored, or woefully undercompensated, that we suffer the consequences of environmental degradation as well as COVID-19 contagion spread at workplaces.
If business owners, from local shops to international corporations, could be counted on to protect their employees and the public with well-known pandemic precautions — including testing, social distancing, and the consistent use of masks — proposing that “free markets” lead America’s economic recovery would be credible.
However, evidence that businesses are safeguarding their workers is dangerously erratic, and thus hardly reassuring. Clearly, the established fact that meat-packing operations have become COVID-19 “hotspots” is conclusive proof of management’s failure to “internalize” the public-health costs of their activities.
The harsh reality of the private sector’s unreliability in meeting public obligations should come as no surprise. Unregulated business activity is motivated by maximizing profits, which means eliminating costs whenever possible — including the considerable expense of controlling COVID-19.
The Trump Administration’s order requiring packing plants to restore operations — without any mandatory health safeguards — indulges recklessly unfettered profit-making at the public’s expense. Negligence of public welfare is compounded by Trump’s dismantling of environmental protections.
This suggests only one solution to America’s economic predicament: Well-enforced, science-based government requirements that ensure vital public safety protections.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast