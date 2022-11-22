Thank you, The Brunswick News, for your ongoing coverage of the Brunswick Community Labyrinth. Last year, Lindsey Adkison wrote a story capturing the project’s vision. The talented advertising team designed a beautiful paid ad for the celebration, placed prominently in the paper. Reporters and photographers came out in force to cover the completion of this gift to the City of Brunswick. Photographs by Terry Dickson showcased the group effort, labyrinth path and surrounding garden that so many contributed to. Taylor Cooper’s story captured the project’s goals of social justice, equity and healing; communicating clearly that the effort was a grassroots one combined with diverse community support. There were a few factual corrections needed and Taylor graciously published them immediately.
We thanked many at our celebration but left a few unmentioned. In addition to the partial funding from the $8,217 AARP grant, we would like to say a public “thank you” to St Mark’s Episcopal Church which collects and manages mailed contributions; St. James Lutheran Church, which donated the cost and access to water ensuring care for plantings during the hot summer; Golden Isles Track Club for contributing for a soon-to-be-installed water spigot; Rummage who held a sales day with proceeds going to the Labyrinth; Donation Beach Yoga for a yoga session, contributions going to our project; two anonymous donors contributing generous sums through Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation and Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta; and more than 100 individuals contributing time and resources.