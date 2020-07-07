Following the horrific killings of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, it appeared for a moment that an overwhelming majority of Americans were finally ready to address the systemic problem of police brutality. Then — with the help of an easily distracted media — the professional class of malcontents co-opted the process.
Solutions are boring to watch. On the other hand, action packed scenes of protesters, clad in the latest street fashions, shaking their fists and dutifully shouting bleeped obscenities at lines of stoically posed police is much more entertaining. Then, — as if on cue — gangs of “mostly peaceful” protesters stream past the cameras, silhouetted perfectly against a dramatic backdrop of burning police cars and smashed store fronts, setting the agenda for the usual late night TV viewing where one oppressed group after another hogs the cameras, threatening total destruction unless their demands are met.
So now, barely a month after what started as a real opportunity to solve the problem of police brutality, it has metastasized into an endless array of demands that includes, toppling statues, blowing up national monuments, and dismantling the foundation of our capitalist economy.
Once again, the social justice warriors for the universally oppressed have overshot the mark and chosen the theatrics of chaos over the boring process of actually getting something done. In doing so, these perpetual revolutionaries have almost certainly lost the popular support of many Americans and squandered a real opportunity for progress. It is terribly depressing.
Mason Stewart
Brunswick