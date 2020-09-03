If a person sends in a mail-in ballot to the United States Post Office, it may not be received in time to be counted. If you are concerned about voting in person because of the virus, here is a way to protect yourself and be sure your vote is counted.
First, check with the board of elections and registration (912-554-7060) to make sure you are registered and will receive a mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed out between the last of September and the first of October.
Second, immediately after receiving yours, fill it out and return it in person to the Elections and Voter DropBox, which is located to the left of the entrance door to the Glynn County Board of Elections, 1815 Gloucester Street in Brunswick.
Then you can go and reward yourself for having not only saved a stamp, but for knowing for certain that your vote will be accurately counted just as it should be in these United States of America.
Linda Ferrill
St. Simons Island