Let me see if I understand this: We, some 17,000 homestead exemptioners, have won a class action suit against our county and board of education, for overcharging us on property taxes over some past years. The amount our county government has to pay is $17.5 million.
Of course, that money comes from us. Of that, $7.4 million goes to the attorney and the case founders for filing and fighting them (i.e., us) in court. If we pretend the remaining $10.1 million is given out evenly to homesteaders (Which, of course, it is not — it is based on the property tax values), we might get about $588.00 each of our tax money back.
But then subtract from that the $7.4 million we (we who pay property taxes, some 33,000 of us) have to pay, averaged at $ 224.00 each, leaving us with a refund estimate of $366.00, of our own money.
Is that right, judge?
Jeffry Smith
Brunswick