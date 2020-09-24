I called the board of elections last week to find out about absentee ballots, which I have been using for quite a while given my senior status (I guess that’s the reason). The young man who took my call had to confer with a co-worker several times to answer my questions. Answers: No, I did not need to send a request for any ballot before January 1 and yes, postage was required for the return envelope in the amount of two stamps (no amount).
Following my conversation with this representative of the board of elections, I began to think about the implications of his information about the required postage. How many voters will take the time to look up the amount of postage required for such an envelope? How many have access to a scale that will weigh an envelope? How many will drive or walk to the post office to have someone weigh it and announce the appropriate postage? How many will never even put one stamp on the envelope, much less two? What will happen to all the ballots which have inadequate postage affixed to the envelope? Will their votes be counted or not?
I sent a letter to the board, asking them to do something before absentee ballots are mailed for the Nov. 3 election to notify voters what they must do to get their ballots counted. Am I the only voter concerned?
Dorothy R. Fielder
St. Simons Island