The idea of a roundabout at Frederica and Sea Island roads is appalling. The traffic lights there keep the traffic flowing at a safe and acceptable rate. Yes, traffic backs up on Frederica at lunch time, but having to get around a roundabout with traffic flowing three other directions would take longer.
I drive this intersection every day, and the wait for each lane to go is not excessive, and many cars are sent through at a time. There are also joggers, walkers and bikes trying to cross. I don’t mind the short wait for my turn, and don’t have to watch for impatient drivers trying to bully their way in, as at Demere and Frederica.
Also, the four corners at this intersection are beautiful with the trees we are so proud of on this island and are a welcoming sight to visitors and residents alike. It would be detrimental to the intersection to remove some of them.
If the county has excess funds, I suggest they be used to eliminate the foul sewer odor frequently disgusting at this intersection.
Joan Wrenn
St. Simons Island