On Jan 21, 2022, an article was published about the Glynn County Board of Commissioners meeting of Jan. 20 where an alcohol license was approved for Fish Tails Pub and Grill located within the Southern Retreat RV Park on Blythe Island Highway. During the discussion Glynn County Police Capt. Robinson reported that there had been 400 police calls to the RV park from January 2017 to June 2019 when Mr. Mario Garcia purchased the RV park. Between June 2019 to January 2022 there were 148 police calls to the RV park.
It was erroneously reported that these calls were to the Majestic Oaks area. All of these calls were to the Southern Retreat RV Park and not to Majestic Oaks. As a homeowner in Majestic Oaks, I am appalled that our neighborhood would be reported as an area requiring this huge number of police calls. Our quiet and friendly neighborhood deserves a published correction of these misleading statements.
Marian McGraw
Brunswick