The Aug. 1 news article concerning new plans for upkeep of downtown squares needs some clarification. There was no confusion about how the squares were maintained. Signature Squares and the city new exactly which squares we maintained and how it was done. This was worked out over ten years ago when Bryan Thompson was mayor and public works was failing to maintain them. At that time Signature Squares requested four specialized contractors for fountains, irrigation, horticulture and grass treatment along with public works continuing to mow and blow. This resulted in drastic improvements in quality of maintenance and worked for over ten years. The confusion came from new city engineer/public works director wanting total control of public lands including the downtown squares but didn’t have the skills in public works to match Signature Squares track record.
In the now 18 years Signature has existed, we have worked under three mayors, four city managers, four city engineers and three public works directors and we have had to prove our credibility all over again with every change in public positions. One would think after completing almost half of Brunswick’s remaining twelve historic squares in 18 years, we would have some credibility. I wish the city good luck in hiring the best qualified landscape contractor as Signature Squares now fades into the background. The city needs to remember that without Julie Martin’s effort to create Signature Squares in 2004, these squares would not have had one brick laid, one tree planted or one fountain all in support of our now successful downtown revitalization.