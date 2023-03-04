I’ve not heard any discussion of the impact all the planned single and multi-family homes and the future 1,000-space RV park will have on St. Simons’ beaches, parking and traffic. Surely, these people will wish to avail themselves of our beaches in the spring and summer. With the hefty Jekyll toll, it is a certainty that St. Simons will see a huge influx.
Has there been any discussion of this potential impact? Where are the proposed planning and mitigation efforts to address this issue that will be a problem in the not-too-distant future? How can we add to an already intolerable traffic and parking situation without addressing this with a contingency plan before the inevitable happens?