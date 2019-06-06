In response to Mr. Dagen’s letter on 5/31, lying political figures are not limited to President Trump. While everything that comes out from DJT is not always completely accurate or true, I am not aware of a single statement or tweet from him that was deliberately intended to mislead the public about impending legislation and governmental activities. Remember “If you like your plan, you can keep your plan”, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor”, and the orchestrated plan to convince America that the Benghazi massacres resulted from a video?
Under President Trump, our economy is thriving. Unemployment is the lowest since 2000, there are fewer citizens using food stamps than in many years and regulatory obstacles for businesses are being removed. In spite of the Democrats’ efforts to enable the flooding of our country with illegal immigrants, our president continues the fight to control our borders.
The Democrats’ stated proposals to lead our country to prosperity include higher taxes, government control of health care, more business regulation, and, oh yes, the Green New Deal.
I am thankful that Donald J. Trump was elected as our President in 2016, and I pray that he is re-elected in 2020, for the sake of our country.
Charles Higginbotham
St. Simons Island