In this day and age of hyper-inflation we often hear the term “supply and demand.” More often than not, we are exposed to the failures of supply and no real explanation of the demand side.
Noteworthy, in relation to this product we call gasoline, far too many drivers in Glynn County only know how to maximize their consumption of same and never the opposite. When pulling away from a traffic light too many drivers act as though they are competing in an NHRA drag racing final and rapidly accelerate to 10-20 mph above the speed limit. They never met a speed limit they liked.
These drivers act as though they are completely unaware of such terms as “feathering the gas,” “short-shifting,” “roll-out,” and abiding by posted speed limits.
It wouldn’t take too much thought to imagine if all communities across our great nation had a similar percentage of drivers who only understood how to maximize their fuel consumption. You can readily see millions of gallons of gasoline wasted on a daily basis.
So, what’s the answer? (I have a friend who thinks giving said drivers a double-dose enema would certainly have an effect.) At this juncture in the economy, I doubt there is a viable solution to this problem.
Nevertheless, it’s often good to scan both sides of this term we call “supply and demand.”