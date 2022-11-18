In this day and age of hyper-inflation we often hear the term “supply and demand.” More often than not, we are exposed to the failures of supply and no real explanation of the demand side.

Noteworthy, in relation to this product we call gasoline, far too many drivers in Glynn County only know how to maximize their consumption of same and never the opposite. When pulling away from a traffic light too many drivers act as though they are competing in an NHRA drag racing final and rapidly accelerate to 10-20 mph above the speed limit. They never met a speed limit they liked.

