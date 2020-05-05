To Rami Stucky, author of letter published Saturday, May 2, 2020: Music to one person can be unenjoyable to another’s ears.

We should all be mindful of this as we motor around the country. Loud music, disturbing noises of any sort, are often against local ordinances. In fact, it is against local ordnances here in Glynn County. Loud noises are bothersome to many people, therefore ordnances have been developed as legal means to control them. Personally, I have had autos pull up behind me at a traffic light and make things in my car rattle with the base vibrations. I believe most people would agree that if it makes things in your car rattle it might be too loud. However, the law speaks for itself.

O.C.G.A. § 40-6-14 makes it unlawful for any person operating or occupying a motor vehicle on a street or highway to operate or amplify the sound produced by a mechanical sound-making device from within the motor vehicle so that the sound is plainly audible at a distance of 100 feet or more from the motor vehicle.

Loud noise, whether it be Mozart or rap, can be annoying. It has nothing to do with culture. A suggestion: If you like really loud music in public areas wear earphones.

LTC Steven H Bullock, AUS Ret.

Oak Grove Island

