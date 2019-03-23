The havoc and despair socialism and its evil sister communism bring countries and their people is on full display in Cuba. Having just returned from there I was shocked and saddened to see the squalor, rust and decay resulting from over 60 years of communism.
The mafia and U.S. brought prosperity, though an unhealthy one. This led to Fidel Castro. Boy was that a mistake for the Cuban people.
Now Cuba must rely on tourist dollars as its only means of support. The decay, lack of facilities and electrical power limits this however as the island cannot provide what is needed for rigorous tourism. Seeing hundreds of 1940s and 50s cars now running on diesel engines and Hemingway’s domicile is not enough.
College enrollment is down as who wants to be a teacher or engineer when the salaries are pegged at $30 a month. Doctors are leaving for other countries or becoming tour guides-cab drivers.
Castro, like St. Simons Island’s own Tony Baker, decried the disparity of wealth. Enough truly believed he could make it better. He succeeded in destroying the island and its people’s drive for success. Not to mention the thousands who were killed or spent the rest of their lives in prison.
This dear leaders is what awaits our insane drive to make all equal. It amazes me that one who can afford the freight of living on St. Simons Island now sings such songs of hatred for the economic system that got him here. Those wanting change should visit Cuba.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island