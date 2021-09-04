The Brunswick Elks Lodge No. 691 would like to thank the community who joined us in welcoming the Brotherhood Riders to our wonderful city on Aug. 26.
They arrived at the Brunswick Elks Lodge No. 691 around 5 p.m. on their way to New York for the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. They enjoyed the socialization, had a great meal and spent the night at the lodge. The next morning they enjoyed a filling breakfast. They dedicated the ride to Georgia Fallen Heroes then continued on their journey.
We appreciate and thank the fantastic escort they received from the state patrol, police forces from several counties and the fire departments. Thank you to the fire department who provided a ladder truck with the American Flag extended to welcome the riders and escorts.
For those who were unable to attend, we are sorry you missed this wonderful experience. I know it is one that we will never forget. If you would like to follow their story, check them out on Facebook under Brotherhood Ride.
Brenda Sailors
Brunswick