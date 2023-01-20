The Golden Isles YMCA is a go-to place in Brunswick. It’s a real jewel. They have classes I’ve never heard of before like qigong and high-intensity interval training, HIIT, along with every other class you can imagine. The equipment available will make your New Year’s goals come true! There are indoor and outdoor pools with instruction to fit your needs, and personal trainers to guide you as a new member. I learned how to play pickleball in the gym at the Y six years ago, and the game is still being played there three times a week. Everyone is so friendly, the beliefs and values on which the YMCA was founded are evident in every personal encounter I’ve had. The price is right too. I paid $10 per month for three months and $40 after that.
As you leave the building there is a basket containing little rolled paper messages. Mine read, “So do not worry about tomorrow; for tomorrow will take care of itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own”, Matthew 6:34. I left the building with a smile.