In response to your editorial last week regarding VA health care, I am an enrolled veteran being cared for by the Brunswick VA.
Any agency could be improved. I agree their phone system is terrible. I wish I could just pick up the phone and call my doctor direct, but under their system I can’t. But I will say that the care I receive from them is excellent.
Using the Mission Act I am able to get local care. I am today dealing with a broken leg, and they are doing first rate work getting me care and I appreciate it. They are helping a lot of veterans and I believe most of them share my view of the Brunswick facility.
Ron Scarbro
St. Simons Island