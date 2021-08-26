The Board of Commissioners has ignored its own criteria and wasted $50,000 of our taxpayer dollars in the search for a county manager, which those four should have to repay out of their own pockets. I cannot believe that there was not one person found that could do the job that was recommended by the search firms. Why was that?
I have to also question Mr. Chapman for not applying to begin with, later withdrawing his name from consideration, and now wanting to be hired as the county manager, but you need to look at the contract his attorney wrote.
The Board of Education and its handling of the COVID rules: Two board members, one of which works in the emergency room, voted for mask mandates.
Even after hearing from health care professionals, the board ignored the data that they presented and opened the schools on Aug. 10 without a mask mandate.
Seven days later, condition yellow was called with 1% infection rate. Three days later, 380 people were infected with 10 schools with more than 2% infection. Now, our schools will not be having in-person classes starting next week. Let’s hope that our children listen and learn better than the board.
There is also legislation afoot to have law enforcement trained to draw blood from suspected drunk drivers. Law enforcement has enough on its plate. Adding one more level of duty is insane. Let law enforcement do their job, and let health care workers draw the blood.
Dan Simpson
Jekyll Island