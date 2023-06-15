Good news, Brunswick. We do have honest folk. My utmost appreciation goes to Ms. Pam and her staff at the ReStore establishment in Lanier Plaza on Glynn Avenue.

An anonymous customer found my missing handmade clutch purse that I had discovered gone the day after it was lost. The morning I discovered it was missing, I retraced my steps, called where I believed to be possible places — but no luck. However, my husband received a voicemail from the manager at ReStore asking for he, or me, to call. The purse contained a picture of my grand-daughter, 10-year-old retirement credentials and an expired insurance card — limited information. Due to some good sleuthing, phone numbers were found and my property was restored to me as well as my faith in the honesty and integrity of a fine group of people at the ReStore company. Thank you so very much.

More from this section

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Long-time journalist, author, Jingle Davis passes away

Veteran journalist and long-time St. Simons Island resident Jingle Davis, who enjoyed a lengthy career with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, and other publication, died Tuesday at the home she had lived nearly all her life, on St. Simons Island. She was 81.

Hakuna Matata!

Hakuna Matata!

The Golden Isles Penguin Project, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will stage its annual production, "The Lion King Jr." this weekend. The show, which features actors with special needs accompanied by mentors, will be staged at 7 p.m. tonight through Saturday at the Ritz Theatr…

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

New Chief Magistrate Judge named

Steven Morgan is packing up his civil law practice, but he is not leaving town. Morgan was named by Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett this week as the new Chief Magistrate Judge for Glynn County Magistrate Court.