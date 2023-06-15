Good news, Brunswick. We do have honest folk. My utmost appreciation goes to Ms. Pam and her staff at the ReStore establishment in Lanier Plaza on Glynn Avenue.
An anonymous customer found my missing handmade clutch purse that I had discovered gone the day after it was lost. The morning I discovered it was missing, I retraced my steps, called where I believed to be possible places — but no luck. However, my husband received a voicemail from the manager at ReStore asking for he, or me, to call. The purse contained a picture of my grand-daughter, 10-year-old retirement credentials and an expired insurance card — limited information. Due to some good sleuthing, phone numbers were found and my property was restored to me as well as my faith in the honesty and integrity of a fine group of people at the ReStore company. Thank you so very much.