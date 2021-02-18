After reading the two-part series on sea level rise in The Brunswick News, I am not feeling confident that our local officials and county commissioners are focused on the task at hand.
According to Philip Graitcer’s excellent letter of last Thursday to The Brunswick News, the county has no money to mitigate the ensuing disaster that is sea level rise.
I feel let down by our governing officials and their lack of vision. SPLOST 2021 would have been the best way to begin tackling the threat. There are SPLOST 2021 items that are clearly unpopular and were included with no public input. Many are saying they will not vote in favor of SPLOST 2021.
Please, county commissioners, listen to the predictions that are before you and stand up for the need to mitigate sea level rise. It should be your number one priority.
Robey Frasche
St. Simons Island