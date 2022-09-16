Kudos to Glynn County Commissioner at-large Walter Rafolski for using part of his allocated funds to help restore Wright Square. The Sept. 9 edition reported that he got some blowback for giving county money to the city of Brunswick. I thought his response was right on target: The city of Brunswick sits right in the middle of the county, city residents pay taxes to the county, and this is a worthwhile project that will benefit citizens of both Brunswick and Glynn County.
We need political leaders of vision who are able to see the larger picture and ways to get things done for the benefit of all, not just a few.