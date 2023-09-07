I see a second article regarding the pedestrian bridge for a limited number of people from the general public who will utilize this on any type of regular basis. So why the “eyesore” and extra expense when improving the crossing at Gloucester and U.S. 17 will, at a much less expense, more than suffice?
Why are a few residents gaining the upper hand to move this through before we have this monstrous metallic cage over a beautiful stretch of open clear views? I do not get it, except to spend more of the SPLOST revenue our leadership so desperately required from our pockets to help small consulting businesses make rotten choices for Brunswick. Something like the old Oglethorpe block that, after some 20-plus years, is still waiting for another consultant’s feedback? Once again, I say, the Glynn County region could use one central location for a sports history museum with, say, a business office, parking and a large meeting/presentation room above looking out over our river.
Editor’s Note: The Brunswick City Commission’s Wednesday meeting ran past the deadline for Thursday paper. For coverage of the first half of the meeting, visit thebrunswicknews.com or read it in Thursday’s edition of The News.
A federal judge upheld two claims this week in a lawsuit between Glynn County and the owners of the Golden Ray that seeks roughly $98 million in damages to compensate the county for environmental damage caused by a series of oil spills and fires before and during the cleanup of the ship.