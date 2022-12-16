Where was the local GOP? We just finished one the most consequential elections in Georgia history. Our local Glynn County GOP placed one billboard and one ad in The Islander but failed to supply poll watchers. After a minor disagreement with the Walker campaign’s Glynn County coordinator, GOP leadership supposedly canceled a planned full-page advertisement in The Brunswick News.
Local GOP leadership provided no effective assistance to the Walker campaign, although a few GOP members placed signs at several polling locations. The Glynn County chair did not even have a Herschel sign in his front yard. A shameful display of poor leadership.
Fortunately, a group of non-GOP volunteers stepped up. They designed, purchased and distributed 3,000 flyers and 1,500 door hangers; they walked more than 100 miles to deliver them. The volunteers designed, purchased and placed 200 signs around Glynn County. They organized and manned a phone bank to get out the vote all without support from Glynn GOP leadership.
Every vote counts. Herschel won Glynn County, but how many votes were lost due to the lack of effective support by GOP leadership? Glynn County Republicans deserve better.
In the spring of 2023, a Glynn County GOP convention will be held. I encourage all Republicans to get involved and replace the incumbent weak GOP leadership team with one that is not self-serving. We need a GOP open to all, not an inbred leadership beholden to elites.