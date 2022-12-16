Where was the local GOP? We just finished one the most consequential elections in Georgia history. Our local Glynn County GOP placed one billboard and one ad in The Islander but failed to supply poll watchers. After a minor disagreement with the Walker campaign’s Glynn County coordinator, GOP leadership supposedly canceled a planned full-page advertisement in The Brunswick News.

Local GOP leadership provided no effective assistance to the Walker campaign, although a few GOP members placed signs at several polling locations. The Glynn County chair did not even have a Herschel sign in his front yard. A shameful display of poor leadership.

