I want to personally thank the fine officers at the Brunswick Police Department for doing an outstanding job of keeping our streets safer. They are well trained professionals, as well as some of the nicest officers I have ever met.
We had 18 traffic fatalities in 2017, and that is shocking for a county our size. I have lived here almost five years, and I have seen some crazy people do crazier things behind the wheel. The problem roads are the spur, Harry Driggers Road and Highway 17.
It seems people do not know what a speed limit or stop sign is. People need to realize they are driving a 2,000 to 5,000 pound killing machine, and they need to slow down.
Here is what I am observing — speeding 10 to 20 mph over the posted limit, driving across parking lanes in shopping centers, five out of five fail to stop at stop signs.
One day they may wake up, I hope.
Donald Green
Brunswick