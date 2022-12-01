As the Golden Isles becomes one of the most highly sought-out destinations, our region’s airports have seen a considerable increase in demand.
As only one commercial carrier serves Glynn County, we rely on a precise schedule for takeoffs and departures for the 30,000 passengers who make their way through our airports each year. While we did not see the alarming rate of delays and cancellations that hit much of the rest of the country, our travelers were often wrestling with these issues as soon as they reached the next airport.
The cause for increased disruptions for flying travelers is multifaceted. Airlines are stepping up their schedules to meet higher demand while private aircraft operations have vastly grown. Florida alone added 100,000 flights in a single year. With more airplanes flying, congestion is bound to happen in the air and at airports, however these are not the only two factors impacting air travel. Aircraft are also forced to contend with space launches, another challenge forcing drastic route changes and delays to arrival times.
As chairman of the airport commission, I know firsthand that travelers do not care how or why their flight is not on time, they just care about it taking off. While many individuals and families enjoy the convenience of small airports, limited flight options are a fact of life.
Time is incredibly limited in Washington, especially before the holiday season. Reach out to your Congressional delegates and tell them we need their help in the form of funding.
Glynn County Airport Commission