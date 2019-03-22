Walking down the streets of our beloved city, my heart breaks at the sight of trash and debris along the roads, in our parks and especially on our beaches.
Something as simple as a stray soda can may seem like a minor thing, and yet when it is allowed to accumulate, it becomes a terrible detriment to the well-being of our community. One of your articles last year thrilled me — “Another record year for Golden Isles tourism.” How uplifting to see our tourism industry blossoming. That is just one of the many reasons why we as a community must take seriously the effects littering las on each of us.
People visit our city because of the beauty of the area. Allowing litter to detract from that beauty harms our community.
I implore our community to cultivate a personal sense of responsibility toward the cleanliness of our area. Just as we keep our personal homes clean, we must take responsibility as a community of keeping our city clean.
First, this starts with not littering to begin with. At times it may be easy to drop a piece of trash on the ground rather than carrying it with you, but that convenience comes with a heavy price. Second, make it a habit to pick up even one piece of trash that you see on a daily basis.
Littering is a series of small actions that create a big problem and as such, small actions can create an easy solution.
Natasha Maxwell
St. Marys