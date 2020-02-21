Recently there have been a number of postings on Next Door in regard to the litter on St. Simons Island. Much of it appears to come from construction trucks which don’t have trash secured, allowing it to fall out.

There have been suggestions about getting people together to help clean it up (which I have done several times), however it doesn’t eliminate the source of the problem. I would like to request that construction crews secure everything in the truck beds.

If construction is being done on private property, I would like to request that owners discuss this with the people they hire. Perhaps giving the crews large trash bags would help to get the message across. The litter is excessive, it mars the beauty of the island and most importantly is a hazard to wildlife and marine life.

These comments come from my heart and love of St. Simons. I would truly appreciate anyone’s effort to prevent litter.

Diane Waldron

St. Simons Island

