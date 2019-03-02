Have you heard the Green New Deal proposed by the young, uninformed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?
As I listened to the details of this proposal, I was reminded of the classic movie titled “The Wizard of Oz.” I see Ocasio-Cortez skipping along the yellow brick road on her way to see the Wizard, who she thinks can make her proposal reality.
Along the way, she meets a Tin Man (Chuck Schumer) who tells her he needs a heart. He feels that with a heart, he will do things to better our country rather than his political goals. So, she invites him to join in her quest to find the Wizard.
Then they both encounter a scarecrow (Nancy Pelosi) who tells them she needs a brain. She explains that a brain will help her speak to the American people with some intelligence. She is also invited to join the quest for the Wizard.
Now the three of them meet a lion (Dianne Feinstein) who tells them she needs courage. I must garner courage, she explains, to tell my constituency that the Green New Deal is a bunch of silly poo-poo. Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t want the lion to join them, but the Tin Man and Scarecrow insist that she comes along. So, she too joins the trip to find the Wizard.
If you’ve seen the movie, you know that the Wizard turns out to be a big phony. Similarly, I suggest the Green New Deal is a bunch of nonsensical, pie-in-the-sky rhetoric.
Michael Kronn
Brunswick