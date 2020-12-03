After a total recount of the Glynn County ballots revealing hardly any errors and multiple “no-fault” returns in numerous states and counties, outgoing State Sen. William Ligon and cronies want to spend tax dollars for another legislative session to see how many mail-in voters can be disqualified in the fond hope that Perdue (questionable trading practices) and Loeffler (appointed incumbent) win the run-offs.
I don’t want to rain on their parade, but if my mail-in ballot does not arrive on time and I’m not allowed to put it in the drop box, I will show up at the polls and vote. That is really risky since COVID-19 just killed a friend of mine in another state, and I have an “at-risk” family.
Secretary of State Raffensperger was elected and is a Republican and the “Party” boys wanted him to resign. Scapegoating their own is really beyond belief, and Trump’s childish vendettas against anyone who disagrees is a violation of one principle that really makes America great, free speech.
The people elect the officials, and I can hardly believe that the “representatives” are calling the poll workers and all those involved with the elections law breakers. When I worked the polls in Stone Mountain, we had to take an oath of honesty before we could even begin, and we were locked down until it was over. Shame on you Ligon and friends.
Diane Elder
Brunswick