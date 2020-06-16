Six months ago, Senator William Ligon and Representative Don Hogan thought they could pass a law to require the dissolution of the Glynn County Police Department. You would think they know the state constitution prohibits such a law. Apparently they did not. Having been apprised of their mistake, according to The Brunswick News, Ligon and Hogan are preparing to double down on their ignorance.
When faced with a virtually unanimous opposition from the county board of commissioners, a normal person would hesitate — especially since the local delegation has never done anything like this before.
Conveniently, they are citing the Ahmaud Arbery case as a reason to fault the GCPD, when in fact, the GCPD was praised by the GBI and the quick arrests were attributed to the quality of the work done by the GCPD. Apparently, Ligon and Hogan are not aware of the poor direction that GCPD received from the Glynn County and Ware County DA’s and the simple fact that the Ware DA was in GCPD headquarters the day after the shooting and by noon had declared the McMichaels innocent and instructed the GCPD to make no arrests.
Frankly, I was unaware of Hogan’s law enforcement training. But he claims to have “researched all that.”
You would think, then, that Hogan’s research revealed that the previous chief was responsible for the troubled times at GCPD. The same chief who was in charge when Hogan was a county commissioner.
Maybe time for more research Mr. Representative.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick