Over the past 12 years, I have been fortunate enough to work with the local delegation on several issues. The standard that we, as local activists, had to achieve was to obtain a definitive resolution from the city and county commissions stating a common goal for any proposed local legislation prior to the local delegation agreeing to take up the issue. Further, once the local preference was clearly established, the local delegation (senator and two state representatives) had to all agree with the common goal.
So here we are considering the county police and the sheriff’s office with no initiative from the local governments and a split delegation. In fact, the city and county commissions are opposed to what Ligon and Hogan are doing. And on top of that, the delegation is split with Jeff Jones opposed to Ligon and Hogan.
So you may ask, what is their motivation? It cannot be honorable. We can all stipulate that the GCPD has had some issues that pre-date the promotion of John Powell. The International Association of Chiefs of Police completed a study a year and half ago and the county government (Chief Powell) has been diligently working on the IACP recommended improvements.
Ligon and Hogan should stop their interference and work on what they were elected to do and leave the local government to the local commissions. That is the way it used to be and it needs to stay that way. Otherwise, I hope the voters will not forget.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick