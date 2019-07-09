Over the past decade, the Jekyll Island Authority has invested nearly $14 million in our Georgia Sea Turtle Center. Today, 14 employees, 26 AmeriCorps members, and 120 volunteers are working to conserve turtles on Jekyll Island.
Recent discussions have focused on our efforts to update the Jekyll Island lighting ordinance and how it will impact sea turtles. We welcome these conversations, and we appreciate the opportunity they provide for education. At the same time, the dialogue should be grounded in facts.
To be clear, as stewards of Jekyll Island we have no intention of removing areas of the beach or otherwise weakening protections provided by the ordinance. However, the ordinance is a decade old and has many instances of vague or outdated information which makes enforcement difficult. That’s why we are working with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to proactively improve it. Some provisions, such as one stating that compliant items should be purchased from a company no longer in business, simply make no sense. All lighting plans for construction and renovation projects on Jekyll Island have been and will continue to be subject to DNR review and approval. An updated ordinance will not change that.
We are trying to keep sea turtles in the dark, and we will continue to provide opportunities for public review and comment.
Our hope is that this summer’s incredible, record-setting, loggerhead sea turtle nesting season is the first of many more; an updated lighting ordinance should help ensure it will be.
C. Jones Hooks
Executive Director
Jekyll Island Authority