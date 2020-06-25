A key societal issue today is those among us who do not accept or take responsibility for themselves and their actions. Yes, I said that, loud and clear. People who do not take responsibility for themselves are a burden on society. They’re certainly not a gift or a blessing to the rest of us who pay for their welfare.
Those who established this nation were wise beyond their times. They provided everything needed to establish, set the course, and grow our nation. We have a federal republic of which the people are sovereign (not some king), a Constitution, Bill of Rights and a way to amend the Constitution; three equal branches of government: a congress to establish laws, an Executive to use those laws to lead the nation, and a judicial to determine if those laws are in keeping with the Constitution. Sounds good to me when compared to other places.
The founders recognized our lives and liberty as rights, but couldn’t provide happiness. Only a framework for us to pursue happiness. Certainly, the government can’t make you happy or satisfied with life. That’s up to you. Nobody else. Government may give citizens a little welfare to get by on, or keep your life together while finding a new job, but that’s about it.
Happiness is yours to pursue. I hope you achieve it. Without it, life is just an endurance test.
LTC Steven H Bullock, AUS Ret.
Oak Grove Island