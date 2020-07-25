Recently, I’ve spent considerable time thinking about connectivity. As COVID-19 has surged across the world, the pandemic has reminded us that connection is one of our most vital human needs.
Libraries forge many connections among people. A 2019 Gallup poll showed visiting the library remains the most common cultural activity Americans engage in by far. And amidst a pandemic, library usage remains strong, with the use of e-books and audiobooks increasing substantially.
While once known primarily for printed materials, libraries now provide a space where people can also access digital tools, pursue professional development and more.
Marshes of Glynn Libraries recently had the privilege of partnering with Google to virtually bring “Grow with Google” to Brunswick. Through a free virtual workshop co-hosted by the Connected Commerce Council, we shared tools and resources for managing small businesses remotely during COVID-19.
Connecting small business owners with digital tools fits perfectly within the library’s role of educating the community and Google’s commitment to creating economic opportunities through digital training. Our libraries can leverage these online resources to meet the evolving needs of jobseekers, students and small businesses.
Since I moved to the Golden Isles in 2010, I’ve witnessed incredible transformation, an appetite for innovation and a palpable entrepreneurial spirit. I’ve been inspired by how libraries, too, have transformed and emerged even stronger as community cornerstones.
At this time, when in-person human connection is limited, I’m ever more grateful for the virtual connections, like the Google workshop, that help bring us back together again.
Geri Mullis
Marshes of Glynn Libraries Director