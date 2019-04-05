One of the things that free people value the most is the “right” of self-determination. A person fortunate enough to find themselves in a country that features a deep respect for personal liberty can make of their lives what they will. They are equally capable of soaring victories and alternately, precipitous defeats.
Government will watch both with the unconcerned appreciation of a good (hired) umpire. There will be no heavy-handed arbiter of fate intervening to put a thumb on the scale (in either direction).
It has once again become fashionable in our country to decry this philosophy as flawed, to consider it unfair. Fairness is the wrong measure. The correct scale is one that describes free vs. controlled.
While steps to “protect” citizens from falling tree branches in our parks or even from themselves (guards on bridges), may seem good or right — we should ask ourselves if they protect us from the most pressing danger: the removal of self-determination.
Every step in the direction of an over-arching government ensured safety is a step away from personal responsibility, self-governance and the position of the citizenry in this great experiment. As superior members of the United States Government (We the People), it is our moral responsibility to resist the natural flow of organization toward regulation and away from individual freedom.
We have to remember that liberty is dangerous and must always be.
Duane Buckner
Brunswick