In these days of opinions and facts and how they are expressed, you published two letters on March 5 that were interesting. One expressed opinions mixed with unproven “facts” and the other stated statistics about who pays the majority of taxes.
Whereas I personally cringe when I hear what some corporate leaders, entertainers and star athletes are paid, I am impressed by how much they pay in taxes and contribute to charity. Consider what Adam Wainwright and Darius Slay have given to us here in Glynn County.
It is also very encouraging to know that many/most of these corporate leaders help provide health and retirement benefits for employees through the corporations that they lead. The financial facts show that investment in the corporations of America and the world provide better returns than the forced social security program.
A mixture of both works best for individuals as well as for the rest of us as a group. Thus, it seems to me that “we” could better serve all of our fellow citizens — especially those who are not corporate leaders or athletes or performers — by helping them use resources more wisely. This calls for a degree of personal responsibility from all parties.
More education about the financial workings of our nation with increased emphasis on moral responsibilities would go a long way. If 10 percent of taxpayers pay 63 percent of the taxes collected, then it cannot be correct that workers pay “all the taxes.”
“Wank” Davis
St. Simons Island