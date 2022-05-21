Let’s dissect John Barnes’ letter from Thursday.
By “lowered birth rate” he means: among white people, US citizens, and other people he considers legitimate. By “uncounted ‘visitors’” he means: undocumented immigrants, and other people he considers illegitimate or outsiders. Let’s be very clear: these are racist dog whistles straight out of replacement theory, the same conspiracy theory that motivated the mass murderers in Buffalo, Christchurch and El Paso, to name a few.
It is Mr Barnes’ right to hold white supremacist beliefs. It is The Brunswick News’ responsibility to recognize them for what they are, do your part in keeping our community safe and refuse to lend these extremist, hateful, violent conspiracy theories any legitimacy by giving them a public platform.
Do better. Hate has no home in Glynn County.
Laura Khurana
Brunswick