Here we go again. Someone making assumptions and labeling a person racist by reading their minds.

John Barnes wrote a “letter”, really a paragraph, giving his opinion on why there is a shortage of baby formula. Baby formula! Now he’s a racist because Laura Khurana says so (she is a mind reader and knows how to interpret what he says).

Welcome to my world.

I want the people who support her to know that her constantly calling people racists diminishes her potential power to the very same people she wishes to help.

Dissect this: I will never believe anything she says.

Rosemarie Mann

Brunswick

