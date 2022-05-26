Here we go again. Someone making assumptions and labeling a person racist by reading their minds.
John Barnes wrote a “letter”, really a paragraph, giving his opinion on why there is a shortage of baby formula. Baby formula! Now he’s a racist because Laura Khurana says so (she is a mind reader and knows how to interpret what he says).
Welcome to my world.
I want the people who support her to know that her constantly calling people racists diminishes her potential power to the very same people she wishes to help.
Dissect this: I will never believe anything she says.
Rosemarie Mann
Brunswick