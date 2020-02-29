In past centuries, men were often “called out” for less allegations than Mr. Klonoski’s retort against William Ligon and Neal Jump.
In his statement of reproach against these two outstanding public servants, he failed to take into account any proof of misconduct. That’s a hefty label to hang on someone you don’t know, as I’ve known them for many years.
If more politicians were like William Ligon and Neal Jump, we wouldn’t have the chaos and vitriol in Washington that is prevalent today.
Being retired law enforcement, I have the highest esteem for the officers of the Glynn County Police Department who protect and serve. The same goes for all law enforcement. As for this seemingly impasse is concerned, let the people and government on every level decide a positive outcome.
Tom Scott
Brunswick